Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blogposts...
By blogenfreude

Bad Attitudes - nothing in the middle of the road but ...

d r i f t g l a s s - oh Lord, thy both-siderist fish are so many, and thy barrel so small ...

World O' Crap - NRA-Hole;

Just Another Blog (From L.A.)™ - where's the outrage? (Bevin edition);

XPostFactoid - forget free Bronze plans ...

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and is sad to report that even Aston Martin has jumped on the SUV bandwagon ... maybe you'll see one in the next non-Craig Bond movie.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.