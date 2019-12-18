Rep. Barry Loudermilk Claims Trump Is Being Treated Worse Than Jesus

The Republicans really do think poor Donald Trump is a totally innocent, biblical, honorable man who is being completely railroaded by those mean Democrats in the House of Representatives. Rep. Barry Loudermilk actually thinks Donald Trump is being treated worse than Jesus Christ, the religious leader and central figure of Christianity who is the incarnation of God the Son and the Messiah and was actually crucified!

Donald Trump, worse. I guess because impeachment is worse than murder? Does this go along with Trump saying impeachment is worse than the Salem Witch Trials.

Right?

Loudermilk said that Jesus Christ received more due process when he was literally crucified than Donald Trump has gotten.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

For those not up on Christianity, Pontius Pilate was the Roman governor who oversaw Jesus' trial. He convicted him of treason and order him to be cricified.

Twitter had...thoughts:

Ok Trump's impeachment has just been compared to the trial of Jesus--yeah, that one. I'm going to have another gin & tonic now. A little less tonic this time. #impeachment #GOPCrazy — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) December 18, 2019

Wait..... I.... did he really just say Jesus was shown more mercy & process than Trump????



Y'all really are prepared to sell your entire souls for this man and it shows. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 18, 2019

Republicans have now compared the impeachment of Donald Trump to the persecution of Jesus and the bombing of Pearl Harbor. These old white men are so desperate to protect Trump and their privilege that they’re shitting all over Christianity and American history. #ImpeachmentDay — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@ProudResister) December 18, 2019

This mf just said Jesus had it easier than Trump. pic.twitter.com/8FkgnHMdWg — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 18, 2019

Just to be clear my fellow Republicans: Trump isn’t Jesus, and today isn’t Pearl Harbor. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 18, 2019

GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk just said that Jesus Christ was given more due process rights than Donald Trump.



I'm not kidding. That was just said on the House floor in a non-joking manner.#ImpeachmentDay

Let's just take the vote, for god's sake.