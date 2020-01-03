Misc
Good morning, it's the first Friday of a new year and a new decade — I know, I know year zero, but work with me people! We need to be of good cheer, anything is possible with a fresh start that a new Friday, a new year and a new decade brings. We've got some great links today, so let's get right to it:

The Whatever Blog is making registering to vote their personal project. Help 'em out and check your registration (even if you voted recently)! There's no end to the rat-fcking from the Republicans.

No More Mister Nice Blog tells us the awful truth.

Mike The Mad Biologist reminds us that healthcare is still unaffordable to too many.

Strangely Blogged sees the world literally burning in 2020.

Bonus Track: Because we are all about the arts, Open Culture tells us about some of the music, books, and films that are now in public domain! Rhapsody in Blue, anyone? Imagine the derivative works that will be unleashed!

