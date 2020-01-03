Good morning, it's the first Friday of a new year and a new decade — I know, I know year zero, but work with me people! We need to be of good cheer, anything is possible with a fresh start that a new Friday, a new year and a new decade brings. We've got some great links today, so let's get right to it:

The Whatever Blog is making registering to vote their personal project. Help 'em out and check your registration (even if you voted recently)! There's no end to the rat-fcking from the Republicans.

No More Mister Nice Blog tells us the awful truth.

Mike The Mad Biologist reminds us that healthcare is still unaffordable to too many.

Strangely Blogged sees the world literally burning in 2020.

Bonus Track: Because we are all about the arts, Open Culture tells us about some of the music, books, and films that are now in public domain! Rhapsody in Blue, anyone? Imagine the derivative works that will be unleashed!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).