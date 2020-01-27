Welcome to Monday, Crooks and Liars! We have quite a week of Republican treachery and perfidy ahead of us. Fill up your coffee cup and read all about it!

Election Law Blog ponders the November election.

Civil Commotion: Tippy-toeing toward treason.

The Rectification of Names twigs out why the Republicans are not calling witnesses against the Bidens. D'oh!

Bonus Track: This gives me encouragement - Literary Hub tells us that in 2019 more people went to the library than to the movies.

Bonus-bonus Track: Doctor Zoom at Wonkette says goodbye to Jim Lehrer. It's a good eulogy, but it might be for all of broadcast news.

