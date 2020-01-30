As I write this, Prznint Stupid says that the Bolton Book has top secret information in it; how CONVENIENT! We continue our slog through The Trial, or as I think of it, "The Death March With Cocktails."

Welcome Back To Gotham City argues that John Bolton is now the unexploded hand grenade.

Murrmurrs answers the question: Are the Republicans pikers or are they piked?

Juanita Jeans reminds us that Prznint Stupid is again tweeting against his own "All the Best People" using "all the best words."

Bonus Track: Political Irony notes that Republicans are now buying votes.

