By Jon Perr
Hullabaloo: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin doesn’t want Americans to know what the Secret Service is spending to protect Trump’s family and adult children…until after the election.

Mad Kane: An ode to an emboldened Trump.

Blue NC: A victory for environmental justice in Virginia.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Republican efforts to re-disenfranchise felons in Florida could backfire in November.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Is it the government's submission that the citizens in the South are more racist than the citizens in the North?" (Chief Justice John Roberts, during oral arguments in the Shelby County case, February 26, 2013.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives.


