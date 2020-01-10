Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Balloon Juice: Federal Reserve study confirms American consumers paid for the cost of Trump’s tariffs. All of it.

Mock Paper Scissors: The guy who sent F-52’s to Norway wants you to know your 409K’s are doing great.

Bonddad Blog: Data on new jobless claims suggest a recession is not imminent.

Sarah Posner: Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are just two of the evangelicals praying for war with Iran.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"The United States must join Israel in a pre-emptive military strike against Iran to fulfill God's plan for both Israel and the West...a biblically prophesied end-time confrontation with Iran, which will lead to the Rapture, Tribulation, and Second Coming of Christ." (Chief Justice Pastor John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel and speaker at the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, 2006.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.