By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Balkinization: Is the Equal Rights Amendment dead? A case for why It shouldn’t be.

Off the Charts Blog: If the Affordable Care Act loses in the Supreme Court, there is no saving it in the states.

Blue Mass Group: When it comes to climate leadership, Denver—not Boston—is the shining city on the hill..

Informed Comment: Sometimes the enemy of your enemy is your friend; sometimes not.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Had we had to do it [the invasion of Iraq] over again, we would look at the consequences of catastrophic success - being so successful so fast that an enemy that should have surrendered or been done in escaped and lived to fight another day." (George W. Bush, August 30, 2004.)

