Trump Reportedly Threatens Senators: 'Your Head Will Be On A Pike'

According to CBS News, Donald Trump has threatened Republican senators to vote for his acquittal or their "head will be on a pike."

Shoot, that sounds like an abuse of power to me. In fact, that sounds exactly like someone who shouldn't have any power at all. And if these Senators are smart, they'll decide he shouldn't either.

Here's the report:

"One Trump confidant tells CBS news that GOP Senators have been warned: "Vote against the president, and your head will be on a pike." via @CBSEveningNews pic.twitter.com/PRfv5oLuSt — Justin Goodman (@JustinPGoodman) January 24, 2020

Since Trump’s White House seems unaware, threatening a juror with physical violence is a felony offense. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 24, 2020

Disturbed by the fact that Trump’s goons are threatening Senators to either support his corruption or face retribution?



Take action and speak up.



Text CONVICT to 21333 to contact your Senator and let them know that it’s time to put country over party.#RightMatters — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 24, 2020

This is th Mob President — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2020

This should make anyone within earshot of what was said sick to their stomach. And I have to tell you, knowing Trump, "head on a pike" are words intentionally chosen. Yovanovich was threatened & so was Stormy Daniels. And there are others. Will not one R Senator speak the truth? — Joel C Richmond (@jcrsaltman) January 24, 2020

“Officer if you give me a speeding ticket your head will be on a pike.”



*subsequently jail*



This is the shit that happens in the normal world with threats like these.#RightMatters https://t.co/59FyMFzUMR — Anime_Now (@Anime_Now90) January 24, 2020

I don't know. It seems like a juvenile and empty threat to me. What are these people so afraid of that they would sell their souls for him? He's not that powerful. He's not beloved. He's not smart. Without the office he's just a scared little Nazi with his re-enactor following. Why are they giving him that power?