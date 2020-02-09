Lindsey Graham: Rudy Giuliani Is Still Digging Biden Dirt For Bill Barr

Remember that whole "impeachment thing" where Donald Trump was actually impeached (and then not exonerated) for withholding military aid to Ukraine until they put out a statement that they were investigating Hunter Biden, the son of Trump's potential Presidential rival, Joe Biden? Well, if anyone (cough Susan Collins cough) thought Donald Trump learned anything from his acquittal (not exoneration) just 4 days ago, they were wrong.
Just this morning, Lindsey Graham was on Face the Nation and told Margaret Brennan that Rudy "the Mouth" Giuliani continues to try to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine and that Graham is encouraging him to turn that information over to Bill Barr at the DOJ. Here is what he said:
MARGARET BRENNAN: You last time you're on this program now in December, you said Giuliani should come to the Judiciary Committee with what he said was a suitcase full of documents he picked up in Ukraine on the Bidens. Are you saying you don't want any part of this anymore?
SEN. GRAHAM: After talking to the attorney general and the intelligence chairman that any documents coming out of the Ukraine against any American, Republican or Democrat, need to be looked at by the intelligence services, who has expertise I don't because Russia is playing us all like a fiddle.
Oh. And Bill "Donald Trump's Personal Lawyer" Barr's involvement is explained a little bit more:
SEN. GRAHAM: This morning.
MARGARET BRENNAN: --this morning. Has the Department of Justice been ordered to investigate the Bidens?
SEN. GRAHAM: No. The Department of Justice is receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy--
MARGARET BRENNAN: Already?
SEN. GRAHAM: --to see. He told me that they've created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it's verified. Rudy Giuliani is a well known man. He's a crime fighter. He's loyal to the president. He's a good lawyer. But what I'm trying to say- to the president and anybody else, that the Russians are still up to it. Deterrence is not working. So let's look at Hunter Biden's conflict. Let's look at Joe Biden. Vice President Biden, what did you do when they told you your son was on Burisma's board? It undercuts your ability to fight corruption. Did you take it seriously? Obviously he didn't. But when it comes to documents coming out of the Ukraine, to Republicans and Democrats, be very cautious turning--
Then Brennan gets right to it. Why is Giuliani being sent on an opposition research search on the taxpayer dollar? Literally the definition of a personal political investigation. This does not benefit the country - it benefits Donald Trump.
SEN. GRAHAM: No, not at all.
Then Brennan asks a great question that many of us want the answer to:
SEN. GRAHAM: I don't know. Here's my message to Rudy: If you've got something coming from the Ukraine, turn it over to the intelligence people, the Department of Justice, to any Democrat.
So we don't know who is paying Rudy. We didn't get an answer as to whether this was a personal political favor. And clearly Graham thinks nothing that Trump is doing is wrong. Even though he was literally impeached for it.
Keep drinking the kool-aid, Lindsey.