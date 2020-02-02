We've had a full week of Republican treachery. Let's talk about the weather. Fill up your coffee mugs and linger over some thoughtful approaches to dealing with climate change.

First, some bad news: Science reports on the US Court of Appeals tossing out the children's climate lawsuit.

Homeless on the High Desert shows us how climate change is going to make Americans migrate.

Climate change and the economy: Egberto Willies, Occasional Planet, and The Verge look at financial incentives to fix our planet.

The Journals says it takes a system to slow down climate change.

Bonus Track: TYWKIWDBI sees a local, practical solution for helping the bees.

