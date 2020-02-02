Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

We've had a full week of Republican treachery. Let's talk about the weather. Fill up your coffee mugs and linger over some thoughtful approaches to dealing with climate change.

First, some bad news: Science reports on the US Court of Appeals tossing out the children's climate lawsuit.

Homeless on the High Desert shows us how climate change is going to make Americans migrate.

Climate change and the economy: Egberto Willies, Occasional Planet, and The Verge look at financial incentives to fix our planet.

The Journals says it takes a system to slow down climate change.

Bonus Track: TYWKIWDBI sees a local, practical solution for helping the bees.

That's a wrap for me for this week! Crooks and Liars is commended for giving their platform to amplify the voices of so many smart bloggers! Thank you for letting us be part of your mornings.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.