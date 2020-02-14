Happy Valentine's Day, Crooks and Liars! What a juxtaposition between our traditional Hallmark Holiday of affection and our current constitutional crisis, right? Sniff the flowers, enjoy the chocolates, sip the champagne, and don't give up hope: We are living through History, right now!

Zandar Versus The Stupid says we are past the point where we should be in the streets. Gulp!

The Secular Jurist examines our march towards a fascistic dictatorship.

The Getting Started Blog declares, "Let the Purge Begin!"

In contrast, Infidel753 is optimistic for this century.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania has a Valentine's Day scheme that just might work!

