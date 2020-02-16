If I were in charge of messaging for the Democrats, I would make this my mantra: Donald Trump is a crook who is abusing his office using our tax payers' dollars to enrich himself and his pals (and we see right through him). Our bloggers today see right through him, too.

Eclectablog cannot believe that everyone is cool with it.

The Rational Optimist looks at Prznint Stupid's insane war on immigrants.

Crazie Eddie's Motey News explains why the Electoral College exists.

Bonus Track: Notes to Ponder puts our troubled world in perspective. It really is a small world afterall.

As I write this on Saturday, my 2020 Voter Pamphlet just arrived, and I'm already feeling my mood improve! Thank you for letting me be part of your week! I hope you've enjoyed the links this week as much as I have.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).