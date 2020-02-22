Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Calculated Risk: Projections for first quarter GDP growth are all over the map.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Evangelist Jim Bakker could have helped Donald Trump with his “personal Vietnam.”

ACA Signups: A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows Obamacare is more popular than ever.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Chancellor Angela Merkel denounces white supremacist violence in Germany as “poison” even as New Jersey raises its domestic terrorism threat level.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people on both sides." (Donald Trump, on the violent right-wing demonstration in Charlottesville, August 15, 2017.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

