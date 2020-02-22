Calculated Risk: Projections for first quarter GDP growth are all over the map.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Evangelist Jim Bakker could have helped Donald Trump with his “personal Vietnam.”

ACA Signups: A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows Obamacare is more popular than ever.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Chancellor Angela Merkel denounces white supremacist violence in Germany as “poison” even as New Jersey raises its domestic terrorism threat level.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people on both sides." (Donald Trump, on the violent right-wing demonstration in Charlottesville, August 15, 2017.)

