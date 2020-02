Gin and Tacos: State of bliss.

Reading the Pictures: Under MAGA, the convergence of militia and state.

Wonkette: Trump's bizarro CFPB wants to let debt collectors hound you about money you no longer owe.

Alas! A Blog: Billionaires discuss economics.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.