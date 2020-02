The Mahablog: Will somebody do something about the damn debates?

Mock Paper Scissors: Questionable claims from Mick Mulvaney.

Press Watch: Big media is covering up Trump’s terrifying incoherence in a time of emergency.

John Pavlovitz: You can't gaslight a pandemic, Donald.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.