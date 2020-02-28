No, People — Corona BEER Does Not Cause Coronavirus

It's very important not to punch down when making one's point.

So, when we tell you that 38% of Americans surveyed said they wouldn't buy Corona beer "'under any circumstances' because of the outbreak" of coronavirus, it is not for the purposes of making fun of them. It's simply too easy to draw that line between that 38% and the 38% of people who think Hair Fürer is doing a swell job kEaPiNg AmeRiCa GrEaT. Low-hanging fruit, y'all.

We can just leave that to Twitter.

No, we're telling you this because the staggering amount of disinformation coming out of the White House and its surrogates has impact on the physical and economic health of the citizens of this country. The company that manufactures Corona, Constellation Brands, is suffering economically from this (false) negative association people make between the beer and the virus. The stock market has officially entered into correction mode. Corona/Constellation is feeling the pain of unlucky branding combined with...okay, astounding stupidity. From CNN:

In another survey conducted by YouGov, the firm found consumers' intent to purchase Corona fell to its lowest level in two years. The survey also showed that Corona's buzz score, a metric that that measures favorability, has dropped significantly since the beginning of the year. Online searches for "corona beer virus" spiked in early February, but have since declined.

Listen, I have no skin in this game. I hate all beer. If our vodka supply is threatened, THEN I'm in trouble. Don't mess with my ability to buy whiskey. But I would like to remain alive long enough to at least finish what is in my liquor cabinet. And with people like Mike Pompeo refusing to admit to Rep. Ted Lieu that the coronavirus outbreak is NOT a hoax in his Congressional testimony, I feel I have reason to fear. With people like Donnie Jr. running to Fox News saying Dems are making the whole thing up because we WANT people to get sick and die, and we want Trump to stop WINNING, I cannot help but think we're not getting the straight scoop from the people in charge.

Oh, and by the way...who's in charge of coronavirus information again? If you guessed Mike Pence, guess again. Word on the street is Stephen Miller's new little fräulein, Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller is now the neck at the top of the bottle. All communication must be approved by this 28-year-old before it can be released to the public.

Is it vodka o'clock, yet?