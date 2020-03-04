Jesse Watters 'Stares Down' Coronavirus By Ordering Chinese Food

Leave it to Jesse Watters, Fox News Head of Casual Racism, to make courage in the face of the Coronavirus about Asians and Chinese food.

JESSE WATTERS: Yeah, you wanna know how I really feel about the Coronavirus, Juan? If I get it, I'll beat it. (laughter) I'm not lying! It's called the power of positive thinking, and I think America needs to wake up to that. I live in Manhattan. I got off work the other night, went straight into the subway. Asian guy sits next to me, mask on. What do I do? I finish the ride. Then I got home, ordered Chinese food. I'm not afraid of the Coronavirus and no one else should be that afraid, either!

Jesse has been blaming China and the Chinese people for the Coronavirus for a while now.

Once, long ago, Rush Limbaugh barfed up a bunch of Klonopin and Everclear while trying to do a racist impression of an Asian. Nobody knew then that the plucky little puddle of drug barf would grow up to be Jesse Watters https://t.co/jWsWO77CeE — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) March 3, 2020

You may recall that Jesse is the Fox News "personality" who hosted an utterly racist segment about Chinatown on Bill O'Reilly's show in 2016.

Still employed by Fox. Of course.