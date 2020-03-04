Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Jesse Watters 'Stares Down' Coronavirus By Ordering Chinese Food

The head of the Casual Racism Division at Fox has thoughts about Coronavirus.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Leave it to Jesse Watters, Fox News Head of Casual Racism, to make courage in the face of the Coronavirus about Asians and Chinese food.

JESSE WATTERS: Yeah, you wanna know how I really feel about the Coronavirus, Juan? If I get it, I'll beat it. (laughter) I'm not lying! It's called the power of positive thinking, and I think America needs to wake up to that. I live in Manhattan. I got off work the other night, went straight into the subway. Asian guy sits next to me, mask on. What do I do? I finish the ride. Then I got home, ordered Chinese food. I'm not afraid of the Coronavirus and no one else should be that afraid, either!

Jesse has been blaming China and the Chinese people for the Coronavirus for a while now.

You may recall that Jesse is the Fox News "personality" who hosted an utterly racist segment about Chinatown on Bill O'Reilly's show in 2016.

3 years ago by John Amato
Views:

Still employed by Fox. Of course.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.