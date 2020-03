Echidne of the Snakes: Short posts about women and gender.

Alicublog: Keeping up with the Van Jones.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: The Senate Republican response to the pandemic and recession is seriously inadequate. (Or pure evil.)

TomDispatch: Censorship in an America Trump might have loved.

Chuck Wendig: It’s okay that you’re not okay.

