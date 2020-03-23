Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Tengrain

Welcome to our shelter-in-place week, where I am keeping at least 6-feet away from you as I write this (and no offense given or taken). As our bloggers today tell us, Prznint Stupid has failed us, and I would add our political press has failed us by enabling him.

What Would Jack Do tells us that it's all Obama's fault... according to Prznint Stupid.

Compatible Creatures notes that Prznint Stupid is mad at... Governor Cuomo for being competent.

Stinque says that America is breaking bad. Yup.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Big Bad Bald Bastard remembers an incredibly perfect lyric from the Go-Gos.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

