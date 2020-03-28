Against the odds, we've made it to Saturday! I've been reading in the papers that Americans have turned to survival mode: baking bread and gardening. Which I suppose is more essential news than the breathless coverage we've been getting from Prznint Stupid's Burn-the-Reichstag , er, COVID-19 MAGA rallies. Yes, today we look at our failed political press.
Driftglass tells us about the ground-shaking analysis from Fox News.
No More Mister Nice Blog will win his bet, methinks.
eVille Times fact-checks Fox News reporting with the NYTimes.
News Corpse notices that Prznint Stupid is threatening to revoke broadcast station licenses if they are not nice to him.
Bonus Track: TYWKIWDBI shows us that the Media's maths are hard.
