Against the odds, we've made it to Saturday! I've been reading in the papers that Americans have turned to survival mode: baking bread and gardening. Which I suppose is more essential news than the breathless coverage we've been getting from Prznint Stupid's Burn-the-Reichstag , er, COVID-19 MAGA rallies. Yes, today we look at our failed political press.

Driftglass tells us about the ground-shaking analysis from Fox News.

No More Mister Nice Blog will win his bet, methinks.

eVille Times fact-checks Fox News reporting with the NYTimes.

News Corpse notices that Prznint Stupid is threatening to revoke broadcast station licenses if they are not nice to him.

Bonus Track: TYWKIWDBI shows us that the Media's maths are hard.

