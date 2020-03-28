Against the odds, we've made it to Saturday! I've been reading in the papers that Americans have turned to survival mode: baking bread and gardening. Which I suppose is more essential news than the breathless coverage we've been getting from Prznint Stupid's Burn-the-Reichstag , er, COVID-19 MAGA rallies. Yes, today we look at our failed political press.

