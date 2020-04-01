Off the Charts: Social Security recipients shouldn’t have to file a tax return to get their stimulus checks.

Blog for Arizona: Phoenix and Tucson mayors ask GOP Governor Doug Ducey to remove golf courses and beauty salons from Arizona's list of “essential services.”

Zandar Vs. The Stupid: Coronavirus is taking out 7,000 take-out locations from the Yum Brands stores.

Informed Comment: One-third of the doctors in the United States are foreign born.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Legal immigrants enrich our nation and strengthen our society in countless ways." (Donald Trump, February 5, 2019.)

