The "You're Full of Shit" Edition.

Alicublog: Racism as a weapon. Against the novel coronavirus.

Green Eagle examines recent economic & medical events from a 100-yr. perspective, & concludes 'twas "lickspittle servility to the hyper-rich that caused the whole thing".

Non-Viral News: Vanky T. suspected of over-billing the non-profit Inauguration Committee to bilk expenses and benefit the Trump family, per Political Flare.

New Yorkers: At The Rectification of Names, Yastreblansky turns babble to literature of a sort. And steals the "Masque of the Orange Death" title from the Bastard. (See yesterday.)

Bonus: Feline funny. From Rants From The Rookery.

Web Of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant is the stable jenius behind this. Send tips & suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

