Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts ...
By M. Bouffant

The In Your Guts, You Know He's NUTS! Edition.

Big Bad Bald Bastard gives us The Masque of the Orange Death.

The Rude Pundit reviews a trip to the Centers for Disease Control. (Brought to our attention by Comrade Misfit.)

From the tip line/suggestion box: Eric Kramer at Angry Bear asks "Biden or Sanders?"

And W. Hackwhacker rounds up Tweets about the current economic situationslump.

Bonus: Ironic Times.

