Brad Delong: A little light reading in “The Rise of Socialism from 350 BC to 1917.”

Eschaton: The economic crises of 2008 and 2020—compare and contrast.

Balloon Juice: Russia and China have a lot of explaining to do about COVID19 to their own people.

PoliticusUSA: Trump once again cites mythical vote fraud in opposing mail-in balloting for the November election.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"One thing I can promise you is this: I will always tell you the truth." (Donald Trump, August 18, 2016.)

