Crooked Timber - Labour and their pet journalists;

Diane Ravitch's Blog - how Trump's propaganda video backfired;

Graspng Reality - coronavirus daily reading list;

Hullabaloo - the price of Donald Trump;

Stinque - white people will be the death of us.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.comand is listening to (you can also read it) Sarah Kendzior's new book Hiding in Plain Sight.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!