Gin and Tacos - World of Luck!

Lance Mannion - Mistah Christian! MIS-TAH CHRISTIAN!!

Mock Paper Scissors - Dr. Oz looks hungrily at your kids ...

Tell Me a Story - WHAT NOW?

The New York Crank - gasps, growls, and curses ...

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and is listening to Sarah Kendzior's new book Hiding in Plain Sight. You can also read it.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!