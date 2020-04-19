Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude

Just Another Blog (from L.A.)™ - even scummier celebrity scum;

Strangely Blogged - spinning doctors;

The Smirking Chimp - darkness darkness be my pillow;

Vagabond Scholar - the Emperor's new mutiny;

We Hunted the Mammoth - Reddit pickup artist complains that his "lay ratio" has dropped.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and has listened to Sarah Kendzior's new book Hiding in Plain Sight. You can also read it. It is as eye-opening as the Gaslit Nation podcast.

