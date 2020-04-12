Annie Asks You: What should the media do about Trump's coronavirus briefings bloviation-fests?

Mock Paper Scissors: In just three years, our country has sunk so low.

Earth-Bound Misfit: A modest proposal for those whose hypocritical displays of piety endanger the rest of us.

Michael in Norfolk: The pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of the US economy and the trans-national world order -- and the dangers of being dependent on fascist China.

Bonus link: Easter eggs? These are Easter eggs.

