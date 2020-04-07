Elections have consequences. Just imagine how much better we'd be managing the covid-19 crisis if Hillary Clinton were president now. Whatever flaws one may attribute to her, there's no doubt she'd be vastly more competent and engaged than Trump, and thousands of lives -- perhaps far more -- would have been saved that will now be lost. Remember that, when November comes. No one in 2016 foresaw covid-19, and we today don't know what the next four years will bring. We'll be far better off with a Democrat, not Trump, dealing with it.

