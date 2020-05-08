Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts!
By Tengrain

Days like today (Thursday, as I write this), I find myself rooting for the Murder Hornets, "Where is thy jolly old sting?" In our links today we have perfidy from the Department of Justice, from the White House, from Possum Hollar, and from Prznint Stupid hisself. Sometimes I want to disappear, too!

His Vorpal Sword: It's official! USA now a Banana Republic.

Mike The Mad Biologist says three thousand COVID-19 Deaths-per-day is not normal.

Zandar Versus The Stupid shows us even more craven lies from the GIP, er, GOP.

Does Anyone Know Where I Left My Coffee comes to defend Lincoln from Prznint Stupid.

Bonus Track: Open Culture presents Kraftwerk, the early performances, and as they note, "we have their music to thank for some of the most interesting directions post-punk and New Wave bands would take." Fact check: TRUE!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.