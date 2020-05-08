Days like today (Thursday, as I write this), I find myself rooting for the Murder Hornets, "Where is thy jolly old sting?" In our links today we have perfidy from the Department of Justice, from the White House, from Possum Hollar, and from Prznint Stupid hisself. Sometimes I want to disappear, too!

His Vorpal Sword: It's official! USA now a Banana Republic.

Mike The Mad Biologist says three thousand COVID-19 Deaths-per-day is not normal.

Zandar Versus The Stupid shows us even more craven lies from the GIP, er, GOP.

Does Anyone Know Where I Left My Coffee comes to defend Lincoln from Prznint Stupid.

Bonus Track: Open Culture presents Kraftwerk, the early performances, and as they note, "we have their music to thank for some of the most interesting directions post-punk and New Wave bands would take." Fact check: TRUE!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.