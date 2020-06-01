Policing Speech Edition:

ASSAULTS ON FREE SPEECH AND THE CITIES WE DIDN’T SEE, from rayne at emptywheel.

Also on "street-fighting", Rectifier Yastreblyansky: "nonviolence isn't easy. It's a discipline ..."

Alicublog saw the Washington, D.C. action, & notes the response of professional fool Rod Dreher.

"Bad Police Apples" examined by Vixen Strangely.

Humanizing The Vacuum: ‘For black people, normal is the very thing from which we yearn to be free’

By M. Bouffant. Submissions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.