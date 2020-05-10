Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Every time I think he cannot get any lower, Prznint Stupid accepts the challenge and makes everything worse. This handy tool from Prospect Magazine organizes and tracks Trumps Corruption. It's staggering.

Egberto Willies comments on the white Georgia DA who did not believe that white people hunting down black people merited a murder charge.

Jobsanger notes that race and class are factors in fighting or succumbing to the Trump Virus.

Curmudgeon Alley reminds us that racism is part of the American fabric.

Angry Bear has a simple proposal to produce billions of N95 masks.

Bonus Track: Lawyers, Guns, & Money eulogizes Little Richard.

Thank you to our hosts at Crooks and Liars for letting me curate the week. Thanks also to the 28+ bloggers who have somehow made sense of it all. Well, most of it. I'm sure Prznint Stupid has more low tweets and high crimes to commit before sundown.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

