WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Dragon Launch

SpaceX will launch 2 American astronauts up into orbit to the International Space Station.
At about 4:30PM Eastern time, SpaceX will launch Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley into space for a rendezvous with the International Space Station. It will mark the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth's orbit, and starts a new era of human space flight.

NASA and SpaceX plan for liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida at 4:33 pt ET. If bad weather or technical issues get in the way, NASA will postpone the launch to May 30th or 31st.

Check back on this page to watch the stream of the launch live. For now, watch the interviews and commentary leading up to the launch.

(Live stream via Washington Post)

