WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Dragon Launch

At about 4:30PM Eastern time, SpaceX will launch Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley into space for a rendezvous with the International Space Station. It will mark the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth's orbit, and starts a new era of human space flight.

NASA and SpaceX plan for liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida at 4:33 pt ET. If bad weather or technical issues get in the way, NASA will postpone the launch to May 30th or 31st.

