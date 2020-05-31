Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Tells Reporters ‘MAGA Loves The Black People’

Donald Trump tells reporters that his supporters "love the black people" when asked if he's concerned about his comments summoning them to the White House could be stoking racial discord or violence.
By Heather
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

As usual, our Arsonist-in-Chief is doing his best to makes things worse as protests erupt across the country following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, but refusing to take any responsibility for throwing fuel on the fire:

In rambling remarks to press before taking off on a flight to Florida — in hopes of witnessing the Falcon 9 rocket launch — Trump was asked about his tweets that disparaged the protesters outside the White House Friday night.

The protesters, demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, were ultimately forced away from the White House in the early morning hours after a series of scuffles with Secret Service personnel.

Trump subsequently tweeted Saturday morning, without proof, that the protesters had been “professionally organized,” and “professionally managed.” He added: “Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

A reporter Saturday afternoon asked Trump if the comment could “be stoking more racial violence or more racial discord.”

“No, not at all,” Trump responded. “MAGA says ‘Make America Great Again.’ These are people that love our country. I have no idea if they’re going to be here. I was just asking.”

“By the way,” he added, “they love African-American people. They love black people. MAGA loves the black people.”

Trump said he didn’t know if his supporters would be at the White House, but that “they love our country.”

Could he have made it any clearer that he doesn't think people of color love our country and that "MAGA" is code for white people?

UPDATE: Sarah Cooper is more Trumpy than Trump.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Trump: 'MAGA Loves The Black People'

Trump: 'MAGA Loves The Black People'

Trump responds when asked if he's concerned if his comments encouraging MAGAs to show up at the White House could “be stoking more racial violence or more racial discord.”
May 31, 2020
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us