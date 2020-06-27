Florida Covidiot: 'I Will Not Be Muzzled Like A Mad Dog!'

Another one of these jokers upset he's been asked to wear a mask in public. With nearly 9000 new cases reported yesterday alone, Florida has the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, precisely because of spectacularly bad leadership and 'mad dogs' like this guy.

Source: CBS12, West Palm Beach

The debate over a proposed mandate for face masks in certain areas of St. Lucie County turned heated.

"I will not be muzzled like a mad dog," said one man during the public comment session.

"I see any of you without mask on I will personally call the police on you, just so you get that fine," said another.

The St. Lucie County Commission held a special meeting on Friday to discuss a Proposed "Order of the St. Lucie County Administrator requiring face coverings be worn in certain circumstances to slow the spread of COVID-19 particularly in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."