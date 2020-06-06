Gay Porn Star Threatening To Out Homophobic GOP Senator ‘LG’

It seems to have started with yesterday's tweet in which Harding put out a call for sex workers to speak out against "a homophobic republican senator."

There is a homophobic republican senator who is no better than Trump who keeps passing legislation that is damaging to the lgbt and minority communities. Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man. Wondering if enough of us spoke out if that could get him out of office? — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 4, 2020

Just after midnight, Harding said, “EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case.

Fellow sex workers I invite you to stand with me during this crucial time. EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case. There's strength in numbers - I KNOW you're out there because EVERYONE has a story about LG when we talk. https://t.co/PeKKvQSJAx — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 5, 2020

Just in case there’s any doubt who “LG” is, The Gaily Grind noted, “When a Twitter user responded to his threat with a GIF of GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, Harding responded with a winking face emoji.”

The point, of course, is not Graham’s sexual behavior, per se, but his hypocrisy. Rolling Stone wrote about the long-standing rumors about Graham's sexuality in January:

The rumors are only relevant insofar as Graham’s record on gay rights, which, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ civil-rights organization, has been largely atrocious. The group describes Graham as “a consistent opponent of everything from marriage equality to protecting LGBTQ workers from employment discrimination” (though in 2015, he called for the GOP to drop its demand for a constitutional amendment defining marriage as between a woman and a man).

Harding says he wants to wait for more to join him before he speaks further. But there are plenty on Twitter willing to talk now. And meanwhile, “Lady G” is at the top of U.S. Twitter trends as I write this.

Lady G is a very open secret here in DC. There are a number of Republicans that are known by the party but as long as they vote and direct support and money the right way it is unnoticed. Have you ever been near a GOP convention and checked the hookup sites, apps? — Sexlocke_DC (@sexlocke) June 5, 2020

Damn it! My fiancée and I met a former aide at a party. She got a little too tipsy to drive, so we gave her a ride home. She confirmed that he indeed is exactly what everyone suspects. — LaughingDaffodil (@JessieMayBenet) June 5, 2020

It’s known in the Senate that he’s closeted and that Trump holds it over his head. Bon courage 💗 — Initiales D.D. (@deveryminou) June 5, 2020

Same! I can name at least 10 of my friends from Rent Men who banged him! Come forward! #SendLindseyHome — Disgruntled Jarhead (@DingoDawgUSMC) June 5, 2020