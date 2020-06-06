Politics
Gay Porn Star Threatening To Out Homophobic GOP Senator ‘LG’

You don’t need to be a genius to figure out that Lindsey Graham is the Republican senator gay porn star Sean Harding says has hired "every sex worker I know."
By NewsHound Ellen
It seems to have started with yesterday's tweet in which Harding put out a call for sex workers to speak out against "a homophobic republican senator."

Just after midnight, Harding said, “EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case.

Just in case there’s any doubt who “LG” is, The Gaily Grind noted, “When a Twitter user responded to his threat with a GIF of GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, Harding responded with a winking face emoji.”

The point, of course, is not Graham’s sexual behavior, per se, but his hypocrisy. Rolling Stone wrote about the long-standing rumors about Graham's sexuality in January:

The rumors are only relevant insofar as Graham’s record on gay rights, which, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ civil-rights organization, has been largely atrocious. The group describes Graham as “a consistent opponent of everything from marriage equality to protecting LGBTQ workers from employment discrimination” (though in 2015, he called for the GOP to drop its demand for a constitutional amendment defining marriage as between a woman and a man).

Harding says he wants to wait for more to join him before he speaks further. But there are plenty on Twitter willing to talk now. And meanwhile, “Lady G” is at the top of U.S. Twitter trends as I write this.

