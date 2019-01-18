Lindsey Graham Flew To Turkey On Official Trip After Trump Canceled Pelosi's

At the very same time Matt Schlapp was lying on Fox News about how Trump's petty actions are not the act of a two-bit dictator man-child but simply an exercise of executive power, we are treated to a real-time refutation of his odious lies and misdirection.

As it turns out, Senator Lindsey Graham planned a secret trip to Turkey to meet with Turkey's President, Tayyip Erdogan about Syria troop withdrawals. Guess whose trip was NOT cancelled with a bogus excuse about how everyone should have to stay in the country until the shutdown is resolved? That's right, you WIN. Lindsey Graham was able to fly right on out without anyone leaking HIS travel plans because Donald Trump just wanted to kick the lady Speaker in the teeth, and didn't much care if one of his favorite toadies headed to Turkey to soothe some rumpled feathers over Trump's waffling on troops in Syria.

CBS News reports:

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has met with U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to discuss the situation in Syria as the United States prepares to withdraw troops. Graham, a prominent voice on foreign affairs in the U.S., met with Erdogan and other Turkish officials Friday for talks that were also expected to include a proposal for the creation of a "safe zone" in northeast Syria. The visit comes days after a suicide bombing, claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), killed two U.S. service members and two American civilians in the northeast town of Manbij. It was the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country since they went in to fight ISIS in 2015. Graham has said he's concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that American forces are leaving the country has emboldened ISIS militants, and created dangerous uncertainty for American allies.

Oh! So while Donald Trump was feverishly leaking details of a confidential trip by the Speaker of the House to a war zone, Lindsey Graham was jetting off to Turkey to undermine the firm policy President Incompetent laid out for Syria troop withdrawals. Apparently that is fine, but heading to Afghanistan -- a WAR ZONE -- is not.

I'm curious. Beyond the obvious tit-for-tat, is Donald Trump afraid of what Speaker Pelosi might see in Afghanistan? Is there something we should know about that he's concealing? With this guy, you just never know. His alliance with Putin and Afghanistan's strategic value to Russia shouldn't be overlooked.