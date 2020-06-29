Politics
Scarborough Scoffs At White House Over Bounty Story: 'How Stupid Do They Think You Are?'

We're supposed to believe Trump didn't know that Russia offered bounties for the lives of American troops.
By Susie Madrak
by Susie Madrak
Joe Scarborough asked how parents of sons and daughters in Afghanistan feel, finding out the commander in chief "has known for months that Vladimir Putin and the Russians have put a bounty on their head, to have them killed by Islamic militants and the president of the United States does absolutely nothing about it?"

"This is considered so serious by our intelligence agencies that they convene a meeting at the end of March, and we notify -- our government notifies the British government to warn them that there are also bounties on the heads of British soldiers from Vladimir Putin. And yet, this warning, the White House wants you to believe that despite the fact the CIA knew it, despite the fact that the president's own national security council knew it, despite the fact that it was so serious they convened a meeting in March to consider a range of options to take against the Russian government and Vladimir Putin for putting bounties on the heads of young American troops, despite the fact it was considered so serious they notified the British, think about this.

"You're being told that they notified the British government, but they didn't even tell the President of the United States. I'll just ask, how stupid do they think you are?

"And how low does the president think he can take you, and his supporters, in supporting a president who was told in a presidential daily briefing months ago, to the man that he called a friend of his in May, was putting bounties on the heads of U.S. troops back in 2019. It is -- it is just mind-blowing. Mind-blowing. And here's the thing. It's all going to come out. The truth is all going to come out."

