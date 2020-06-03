The Photo-Op Edition:

Always worth the (long) read, Just Above Sunset excerpts the news. Today's news is that somebody has lost it all.

eVille Mike tells us about "The Turnaround".

ACORN 2020, from P.M. Carpenter.

Good questions from Heather Cox Richardson at Moyers on Democracy:



What Happens When Our President Declares He Needs to Dominate the Battle Space?

Is Our Nation a Battleground Where There Will Be Winners and Losers?

Literal bonus tracks: Relevant musical selections from First Draft.

Bonus soother: Scottie's Coffee Guards. (Scottie may be the hardest working man in the web-log biz.)

By M. Bouffant. Submit suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.