Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID After Downplaying It For Months

I am not one to tempt fate. I would never minimize the severity of COVID or how contagious it is or assume that it is not very serious and I would be one of the lucky people to be asymptomatic or only suffer mild symptoms.

Some people choose to live differently, publicly mocking how serious it is, refusing to help officials after testing positive or taking their child to a COVID party and then treating her with a medication that has not been proven to help.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly minimized how serious COVID is -- and on Tuesday he tested positive it. He took the test on Monday after developing symptoms, including a high fever. Bolsonaro had repeatedly said that COVID was just a "little flu" and denied that he would be affected. He echoed Donald Trump's sentiments about opposing lockdowns because of the economic effects.

For the record, the United States has the most cases and deaths in the world, with Brazil coming in second.

Bolsonaro made a public statement on Tuesday afternoon, telling viewers that his fever was gone and that he currently is feeling better.

Oh, and Donald Trump will love this: Bolsonaro says he is taking hydroxychloroquine.

On Sunday, the day Bolsonaro reported his symptoms started, Bolsonaro was photographed with numerous government officials during a celebration of Independence Day. No one was wearings masks or observing social distancing.