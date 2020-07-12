Gaslighting Fox Zealots Try To Erase Trump's 'Mexican Are Rapists' Comments

We've come to expect the Trump sycophants on Fox to lie for him day in and day out, but this has to be one of the more pathetic attempts from these boot lickers to try to rewrite history when it comes to Dear Leader's blatant racism.

During yet another one of their "cancel culture" segments, this time complaining about calls for boycotts after Goya CEO Robert Unanue angered a huge portion of his customer base with his over-the-top praise of Trump during a meeting in the Rose Garden this Thursday, The Five's Juan Williams dared to remind their audience about the fact that Trump called Mexicans rapists during his presidential announcement speech, and let's just say, that didn't go over too well with his gaslighting cohosts.

As a conversation about so-called cancel culture wound to a close, Jeanine Pirro tried to confront Williams about the Goya boycott that began trending online on Thursday after that company’s CEO publicly praised the president at the White House.

“Look, the left is so focused on trashing people on the right that they don’t care that the people they presume to be on the right are helping poor people, hungry people, helping immigrants,” Pirro said. “Their hate is so dug in. I mean, are you comfortable with this? The right doesn’t do this to Obama. Trust me, a lot of people on the right did not like Obama. But this is like cancel, boycott and help them lose their job. Aren’t you uncomfortable with that?”

“I don’t like boycotts if you ask me, but we live in politically polarized times,” Williams responded before putting the food company boycott in a larger context. “If you are talking about who likes division, President Trump pushes buttons of division and polarization quite regularly. I think you’ll remember he started this campaign by going after Latin immigrants. He said Mexicans were rapist and thieves.”

After a beat, three of The Five pushed back as Williams kept talking.

“No, he didn’t say that…” Pirro said, vigorously shaking her head and talking over Williams.

Greg Gutfeld, who had been listening with his head down, starting smiling and shaking his head and chimed in: “No, he didn’t.”

And Jesse Watters, seeming to concede Trump’s actual words, jumped in to add as mitigating context a paraphrase of what the then-candidate had said next: “And some are good people.”

[...]

Pirro, still shaking her head, continued attacking Williams: “You know what…”

Williams shot back: “Of course, wait a second, of course he said ‘rapist.’ He used the very word ‘rapist.’ You don’t want to hear it but that is the truth!”

Pirro, still interrupting Williams, shouted back and the scene devolved into chaos.

Finally, Pirro relented and Williams finished his thought.