Kamala Harris: Trump’s Behavior With Russia ‘Don’t Smell Right’

Sen. Kamala Harris is through trying to figure out whatever stinky thing is going on between Donald Trump and Russia because it's time to just recognize that he is not fit to be president and focus on getting a new one.
By NewsHound Ellen
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Harris and Nicolle Wallace blasted Trump over the latest Russia bounty scandal on MSNBC Wednesday. “We cannot lose sight of our nation's standing in relation to the rest of the world and the importance of having a commander-in-chief who takes seriously our role,” Harris said. “Someone who, unlike Donald Trump, understands the need for relationships, the need to put in check adversaries, and also embrace allies.”

There’s obviously “something going on” between Trump and Russia, Harris added, “Something’s afoot, right? It just -- it don't smell right.”

Wallace was obviously outraged over the fact that the intelligence community was probably afraid to give Trump bad news about Russia and the fact that Trump subsequently refused to believe it. “How are we supposed to feel?” she asked Harris.

Harris brushed aside any "pop psychology" in favor of the nitty gritty.

HARRIS: The same way we should have felt from day one when he called Russian interference, when he had called the coronavirus a hoax. We're supposed to feel the same way which is, this man is not fit to be president and we need a new president. That's how we're supposed to feel. Let's not overanalyze Donald Trump. I literally - no more pop psychology about this guy. Let's just do what needs to get done, which is to put our efforts into the election that is coming up and elect a president who actually understands the magnitude and the importance of that office.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

