Marie Harf: Trump Picks Confederate Generals Over Funding Our Troops

A Fox News panel didn't even support proposed veto of defense funding over Trump's support of confederate statues and military base names.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren received bipartisan support on the Armed Services Committee with her amendment to remove names and monuments honoring the Confederacy from military bases in the new National Defense Authorization bill.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are also supportive of these measures.

Enter Donald Trump on Twitter:

This has caused outrage in political circles since this is a bipartisan bill and amendment. That outrage has also entered the world of conservative cable news.

Fox News' Outnumbered ran a segment on this story and everyone but Jason Chaffetz, aka The Chipmunk, who was too chickensh*t to actually take a stand on this issue, said it was a bad issue for Donald Trump.

Marie Harf, the lone Democrat on the panel nailed Trump to the wall. "There is not an argument. A bipartisan group of senators said this is the right thing to do," she said.

Harf continued, "If Donald Trump heading into an election wants to pick confederate generals who fought against the union over funding our defense department, funding the people defending our country today - that's a political and a substantively terrible argument."

"I don't know what he is thinking on this. He is playing to his base. It's the wrong thing to do. It's the wrong thing," she emphasized.

Melissa Francis agreed. The Chipmunk remained silent.

Trump is supporting traitors who tried to destroy our country because of their love of slavery during a time of civil unrest caused by heinous police officers murdering Black Americans.

It's unconscionable.

It's rare when a stable of conservative Trump supporters on Fox News disagrees with Trump, but since Tucker Carlson or Hannity didn't say anything yet, Trump won't care.

