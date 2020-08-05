2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

George Floyd Death-erism: Tucker Carlson 'Doubts' How Floyd Died

Black people can't get born in the US or die at the hands of a cop. That's just the Fox News Law.
By Frances Langum

I thought Tucker Carlson fired his racist scriptwriter.

On Tuesday's Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Fox host introduced us to a new low in racist propaganda: Deatherism.

It's like birtherism, but casts doubt on the cause of death of George Floyd, rather than the birth of Barack Obama. What's the connection? Oh yeah Black men. Transcript via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): On Memorial Day weekend of this year, a man called George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, and America has not been the same since. It may never be the same. In the months following that incident, Floyd's death has been used to justify a nation-wide convulsion of violence, destruction, looting, and in some cases killing. And all of that in addition to unprecedented levels of political upheaval, the wholesale reordering of our most basic institutions. Floyd's death changed everything. It was a pivot point in American history. No matter what your side you're on, that is very clear at this point. So with all of that in mind, the significance of the event in mind, it's striking how little we really know months later about how exactly George Floyd died.

If only there were some medical record like an autopsy. Or TWO.

Fox News allows this despicable racism. Tucker should be off the air forever.

