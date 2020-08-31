Lying Steve Scalise Tries To Defend His Edited Video Of ALS Activist By Saying Yeah 'But'

How low of a person does one have to be to falsify the voice of a man who can't talk because of ALS?

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise sets the record for being the lowest type of scumbag a person can be in political circles.

Trump's whole election philosophy is:

send kids back to school and workers back to their jobs

ignore the infectious coronavirus

whip up violence in cities

claim to be Mr. Law and Order.

The most criminally active president in United States history.

It is despicable.

But Trump needs his sycophantic and morally bankrupt characters to help them out.

Enter Rep. Steve Scalise.

After being called out by the media and Twitter for his disgraceful actions in regards to Ady Barkan, which resulted in Twitter removing the doctored video, Scalise joined Fox and Friends to do what all Trump supporters do when faced with the truth.

They create their own alternative facts.

Co-host Steve Doocy played a weirdly small portion of video of Joe Biden's interview with Ady Barkan (which didn't even use the doctored part of the video) to show what Scalise did.

"Okay, so you've taken some heat over the weekend from Twitter because you took the last part of that -- but you added from earlier in the interview "the police" and put it right in there and you are accused of manipulating a video, what do you have to say about that?"

Scalise: "Well, you know look, it shouldn't have been edited, BUT at the same time... Blah blah blah blah blah."

There is no but when you falsify a video to justify another lie.

Joe Biden does not want to defund the police, just allocate their resources better, but that doesn't play for the Trump cultists.

Lying has become their preferable choice.

What's more troubling is that Rep. Steve Scalise suffered through being disabled as well in his rehabilitation from getting shot and you would figure he'd be a tad more sensitive to a person that is suffering from a crippling disease like ALS.

Ya think?

Never forget that Steve Scalise spoke at a white supremacist rally in 2002 and called himself “David Duke without the baggage.” https://t.co/8i3RuBlakl — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 30, 2020

We’re all talking about the Scalise video of @AdyBarkan being on Twitter but it was also posted on Facebook. And Facebook did nothing.



Seems to be a clear violation of Facebook’s rules. pic.twitter.com/jJPW65nACY — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 31, 2020

Steve Scalise should remove that video, delete his account, and resign. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) August 30, 2020