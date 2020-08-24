The "One Thing The Reds Fear Most" Edition. Send that money right to your postmaster!

Meanwhile, America holds its breath as the Republican Nat'l. Convention's Four Days Of Trump & Family approaches & two hurricanes at once, potentially an historical first, head toward the Gulf of Mexico.

First Draft on local "news". A lot of it is crap.

Down Texas way, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is always on brand, per Off the Kuff.

Editorial Cartoon Week in Review, from Brains and Eggs.

Bonus from Scottie, whose WordPress blog has been messed up by hackers WordPress itself. (Blogger/blogspot/whatever has also recently been "improved" [i.e., screwed up] by Google, which has this reporter very irritated.) What is wrong w/ these people tech drones? Plug this into your software, jerks!! Anyway, Scottie lucked into an actual & not-unconcerned tech support person.

Thrown together by M. Bouffant, who throws stuff against the wall of Web of Evil (& Ennui). Tips, suggestions & bribes may be sent to mbru@crooksandliars.com. I'll look tomorrow, honest!