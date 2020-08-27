The "Doc" Rivers/NBA Work Stoppage Edition.

Do U Care? Vixen Strangely on Mel's speech, etc.

Democracy On Parade: "Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson has advocated for a head-of-household voting system that has historically barred women and people of color from casting ballots." The 19th. Talk about a self-loathing woman!

Vile Smut: Slacktivist examines the S-E-X lives of the right. (Slacktivist admits it's as unpleasant as it sounds.)

Outside The Beltway stares into the Republican Abyss. It stares back.

Bonus Track: They don't lie just at their convention. It's a way of life. The American Independent has a list of 19 lies promulgated by W.H. Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany.

