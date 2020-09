Letters from an American: Historian Heather Cox Richardson's thoughts on the second night and final night of the Republican National Convention.

Emptywheel: Trump told one key truth at his convention.

Gin and Tacos: It's not your job to fix everything single-handedly.

Sub-Rosa: Thoughts on Kenosha, the RNC, Lovecraft and more.

