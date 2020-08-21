Sen. Tammy Duckworth Nailed Her Target, Labeling Trump 'Coward In Chief'

On the closing night of the Democratic National Convention, Illinois' Senator Tammy Duckworth sliced and diced Donald Trump right it would hurt a typical grade-school bully. His ego and his strength. She called him a coward. She called him a puppet, in a subtle shout-out to the woman who should rightfully be sitting in the Oval right now. And she called him weak.

After telling her story — an inspirational one of her rise in the military ranks, her bravery, her strength and resilience in the face of losing her legs and still learning how to walk — she insisted that it was Joe Biden, not Trump, who had the strength and experience to understand what military families went through. Biden, not Trump knows how to stand up for what is right, and how to stand up to global bullies. And she coined the perfect name for Trump: "Coward In Chief."