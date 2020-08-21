Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Nailed Her Target, Labeling Trump 'Coward In Chief'

"Donald Trump doesn't deserve to call himself Commander in Chief for another four minutes, let alone another four years." - Sen. Tammy Duckworth
By Aliza Worthington
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

On the closing night of the Democratic National Convention, Illinois' Senator Tammy Duckworth sliced and diced Donald Trump right it would hurt a typical grade-school bully. His ego and his strength. She called him a coward. She called him a puppet, in a subtle shout-out to the woman who should rightfully be sitting in the Oval right now. And she called him weak.

After telling her story — an inspirational one of her rise in the military ranks, her bravery, her strength and resilience in the face of losing her legs and still learning how to walk — she insisted that it was Joe Biden, not Trump, who had the strength and experience to understand what military families went through. Biden, not Trump knows how to stand up for what is right, and how to stand up to global bullies. And she coined the perfect name for Trump: "Coward In Chief."

SEN. DUCKWORTH: Our military spouses hold their families together, praying for their loved one's safety wherever they are deployed and serving as caregivers to our disabled service members and then picking up the pieces and starting again whenever the next tour or the next war arises. Joe Biden understands these sacrifices because he's made them himself. When his son Beau deployed to Iraq, his burden was also shouldered by his family. Joe knows the fear military live because he's felt that dread of never knowing if your deployed loved one is safe. He understands their bravery because he has had to muster that same strength every hour of every day Beau was overseas.

That's the kind of leader our service members deserve, one who understands the risks they face and who would actually protect them by doing his job as Commander in Chief. Instead, they have a Coward in Chief who won't stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his daily intelligence briefings or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops heads.

As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet. He would never pervert our military to stroke his own ego. He would never turn his back on our troops or threaten them against Americans peacefully exercising their Constitutional rights.

Joe Biden would stand up for what's right, stand tall for our troops and stand strong against our enemies because unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common decency. He has common sense. He can command both from experience and from strength.

Donald Trump doesn't deserve to call himself Commander in Chief for another four minutes, let alone another four years. Our troops deserve better. Our country deserves better.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us