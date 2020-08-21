Sen. Tammy Duckworth Nailed Her Target, Labeling Trump 'Coward In Chief'

On the closing night of the Democratic National Convention, Illinois' Senator Tammy Duckworth sliced and diced Donald Trump right it would hurt a typical grade-school bully. His ego and his strength. She called him a coward. She called him a puppet, in a subtle shout-out to the woman who should rightfully be sitting in the Oval right now. And she called him weak.
After telling her story — an inspirational one of her rise in the military ranks, her bravery, her strength and resilience in the face of losing her legs and still learning how to walk — she insisted that it was Joe Biden, not Trump, who had the strength and experience to understand what military families went through. Biden, not Trump knows how to stand up for what is right, and how to stand up to global bullies. And she coined the perfect name for Trump: "Coward In Chief."
That's the kind of leader our service members deserve, one who understands the risks they face and who would actually protect them by doing his job as Commander in Chief. Instead, they have a Coward in Chief who won't stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his daily intelligence briefings or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops heads.
As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet. He would never pervert our military to stroke his own ego. He would never turn his back on our troops or threaten them against Americans peacefully exercising their Constitutional rights.
Joe Biden would stand up for what's right, stand tall for our troops and stand strong against our enemies because unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common decency. He has common sense. He can command both from experience and from strength.
Donald Trump doesn't deserve to call himself Commander in Chief for another four minutes, let alone another four years. Our troops deserve better. Our country deserves better.